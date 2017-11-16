Bantering Points: 11/16/17
Bantering Points: 11/16/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CHI 6, NYR 3 (4:43 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Anisimov made the Rangers rue the day they traded him, scoring three times as many goals as Rick Nash did (CBS)
- Sean Hartnett believes that Kevin Shattenkirk’s arrival means good things for Henrik Lundqvist (CBS)
- Brett Cyrgalis relays word that the team has successfully implemented Lindy Ruff’s plan (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch discusses Lundqvist’s unusually heavy early-season workload (NY Daily News)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on Ondrej Pavelec’s lack of early-season appearances (Newsday)
- Jack Milewski highlights the Ranger who’s on pace for a breakout season (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro offers his take on Kevin Hayes (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Frank Curto examines how Jeff Gorton should handle the Rick Nash situation (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Henrik Lundqvist,(3:14) Alain Vigneault,(1:32) Mika Zibanejad,(1:33) and Ryan McDonagh (1:40) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien saw that the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings played old tyme hockey last night, as the two teams engaged in a bench clearing brawl (NBC Sports)
- Ian Mendes discusses how the Ottawa Senators need Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan to develop chemistry if they want to make another deep playoff run (TSN)
- Jared Clinton highlights how former Ranger Brian Gibbons has excelled in the NHL after finally being given a chance (The Hockey News)
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
-
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...
-
Canadiens, Sens unveil NHL 100 jerseys
The two teams will meet outdoors on December 16 in Ottawa
-
The wacky world of the NHL Hall of Fame
Horse hair, beer and Jaromir Jagr creamy peanut butter -- yep, it's all on display at Hall...
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season