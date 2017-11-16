Bantering Points: 11/16/17

Bantering Points: 11/16/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien saw that the Calgary Flames and Detroit Red Wings played old tyme hockey last night, as the two teams engaged in a bench clearing brawl (NBC Sports)
  • Ian Mendes discusses how the Ottawa Senators need Matt Duchene and Bobby Ryan to develop chemistry if they want to make another deep playoff run (TSN)
  • Jared Clinton highlights how former Ranger Brian Gibbons has excelled in the NHL after finally being given a chance (The Hockey News)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories