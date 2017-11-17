Bantering Points: 11/17/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brett Cyrgalis hears from Henrik Lundqvist about his methods of staying at the top of his game (NY Post)
- Cyrgalis also heard from Brendan Smith about the gritty defenseman’s attitude during his recent stint in the press box (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch reports that Smith is set to suit up for the first time since Halloween as the Rangers take on the Blue Jackets (NY Daily News)
- John Cavanagh examines the team’s Metropolitan Division rivals (Blue Line Station)
- Josh Lipman breaks down how New York’s success in the faceoff circle hasn’t had any positive effect on the team’s play (Blue Line Station)
- Rob from BSB critiques one of most critical aspects of the Madison Square Garden experience (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Brandon Spreckels demonstrates why Henrik Lundqvist is one of the greatest goaltenders the NHL has ever seen (Elite Sports NY)
- Drew Way gives an introduction to some the analytical statistics that drive goaltending evaluation in hockey today (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault (4:37) and Brendan Smith (3:07)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps last night’s action from the Bell Centre, which saw the Arizona Coyotes earn their first regulation win, and Tomas Plekanec enter his first fight (NBC Sports)
- Mackenzie Liddell relays the story of the Winnipeg Jets hiring a homeless painter (Puck Daddy)
- The Columbus Blue Jackets agreed to seven year, $41.125 million contract extension with forward Cam Atkinson (Jackets Cannon)
- Travis Yost reveals how each team deploys their defenseman and how they can improve (TSN)
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections
-
Dubnyk's shutout streak rages on
The veteran Minnesota goaltender has recorded three consecutive shutouts
How Vegas has survived goalie crisis
The historic start for the NHL's newest team has come largely from unprecedented balance in...