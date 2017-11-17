Bantering Points: 11/17/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • James O’Brien recaps last night’s action from the Bell Centre, which saw the Arizona Coyotes earn their first regulation win, and Tomas Plekanec enter his first fight (NBC Sports)
  • Mackenzie Liddell relays the story of the Winnipeg Jets hiring a homeless painter (Puck Daddy)
  • The Columbus Blue Jackets agreed to seven year, $41.125 million contract extension with forward Cam Atkinson (Jackets Cannon)
  • Travis Yost reveals how each team deploys their defenseman and how they can improve (TSN)
