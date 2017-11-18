Bantering Points: 11/18/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: CBJ 2, NYR 0 (3:47 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Henrik Lundqvist was outdueled yet again en route another Rangers’ loss (CBS)
- Zach Braziller heard from Alain Vigneault regarding Brendan Smith’s performance (NY Post)
- Dan Carrozzi wonders of the time has come to start worrying about Ryan McDonagh (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro highlights how New York’s defensive breakdowns have overshadowed their high-powered offense (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Neal Purcell examines the team’s powerplay success (Elite Sports NY)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update, with bits on Tim Gettinger, Ty Ronning, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(2:23) Henrik Lundqvist,(2:39) Ryan McDonagh,(1:40) and Mats Zuccarello (1:04) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- John Shannon explains how Houston’s interest in acquiring an NHL franchise changes the landscape of the league (Sportsnet)
- Darren Dreger attacks the issue of automatic suspensions and the inconsistency behind them (TSN)
- James O’Brien reports that the Vegas Golden Knights are set to welcome goaltender Malcolm Subban back to the lineup soon (NBC Sports)
