Bantering Points: 11/18/17

Bantering Points: 11/18/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • John Shannon explains how Houston’s interest in acquiring an NHL franchise changes the landscape of the league (Sportsnet)
  • Darren Dreger attacks the issue of automatic suspensions and the inconsistency behind them (TSN)
  • James O’Brien reports that the Vegas Golden Knights are set to welcome goaltender Malcolm Subban back to the lineup soon (NBC Sports)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories