Bantering Points: 11/19/17

Bantering Points: 11/19/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Rangers News:

  • Mark Spector believes that a three point night from Connor McDavid isn’t enough to make up for constant turnovers and a -2 rating (Sportsnet)
  • The NHL announced one of their most ambitious projects yet, as they revealed that the Chicago Blackhawks will be heading outdoors for the 2019 Winter Classic (TSN)
  • Mike Murphy names six star players who haven’t been living up to expectations (FanRag)
  • Sean Leahy relays video of the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede goaltender Mikhail Berdin scoring a goal in his team’s 7-4 victory (NBC Sports)
  • Steven Ellis points out overage CHL’ers taking major steps in their D+1 seasons (The Hockey News)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories