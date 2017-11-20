Bantering Points: 11/20/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, OTT 0 (4:29 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Strong defense and timely goal scoring powered New York to a victory (CBS)
- Justin Tasch got Brady Skjei’s reaction to the Saturday Night Live skit featuring his jersey (NY Daily News)
- Brendan Smith’s predatory interference penalty left Mark Borowiecki unconscious on the ice (TSN)
- William Schneiderhan examines five trade options to shore up New York’s defense (Blue Line Station)
- Brandon Sapienza argues that the Rangers should scale back on the amount of starts being given to Henrik Lundqvist (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro assesses the current state of the Blueshirts (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Dominick Renna names the team’s three starts from last week’s action (Elite Sports NY)
- Greg Kaplan thinks Alain Vigneault still doesn’t get “it” (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Michael Kaplan argues that Kevin Hayes is the Rangers’ true first line center (Forever Blueshirts)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(2:07) Mats Zuccarello,(2:38) Henrik Lundqvist,(3:39) and Mika Zibanejad (1:31) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Luke Lapinski highlights ten players who might be on the move as the trade deadline approaches (FanRag)
- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas has been suspended ten games for slashing Winnipeg Jets forward Mathieu Perreault (Sportsnet)
- Joey Alfieri relays word that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers with square off in the 2019 Stadium Series, taking place at Lincoln Financial Stadium, home of the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles (NBC Sports)
-
Gudas banned 10 games for brutal slash
The NHL said the Flyers defenseman was 'reckless' and used 'excessive force'
-
Chance struggles to report NHL for SNL
'How you gon' do that hockey?'
-
Good dog drops faceoff at Islanders game
What a good boy!
-
AHL player has hilarious breakaway fail
The puck didn't go in the net but the skater did!
-
Report: NHL discusses Houston team
Another sign that Houston is a potential destination for an NHL relocation
-
Brawl breaks out in Flames-Wings game
The two teams combined for 111 penalty minutes and five ejections