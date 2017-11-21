Bantering Points: 11/21/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks examines the two paths New York could take as the trade deadline approaches (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch heard that Brady Skjei enjoyed the Saturday Night Live skit featuring his jersey (NY Daily News)
- Sean Hartnett argues that based on the first quarter of the season, the Rangers were lucky to lose Oscar Lindberg to the expansion draft (CBS)
- Steve Zipay relays word that Brendan Smith was upset about getting ejected for laying an illegal, predatory hit on Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki (Newsday)
- Sam Prevot examines the consequences of Jeff Gorton’s decision to include Antti Raanta in the Derek stepan trade (Blue Line Station)
- Nicholas Zararis says what should be expected of Henrik Lundqvist going forward (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro wonders if Vinni Lettieri has earned a recall from Hartford (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Dominick Renna reviews the Blueshirts’ rough week (Elite Sports NY)
- Matt Calamia chatted with Ty Ronning discuss the former 7th round pick’s current 10 game goal streak, his season with the WHL’s Vancouver Giants, and more (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Shayna Goldman argues that Peter Chiarelli’s frustration with Oilers team that he shaped is his fault (FanRag)
- Bob McKenzie delivers an update on the situation brewing between Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN)
- Sean Leahy reports that Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas disagreed with the decision to suspend him for ten games (NBC Sports)
