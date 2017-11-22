Bantering Points: 11/22/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks examines the situation that Jeff Gorton will face as the season rolls along (NY Post)
- Christian Nehls argues that being patient with the organization’s prospects is the right move (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Josh Khalfin breaks down the likeliness of some of the team’s prospects to make it to the NHL (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Drew McCaffrey discusses how New York’s powerplay units have become more effective deterrents than any boxer on skates ever could (Blue Line Station)
- Paige Cornicelli highlights how the Blueshirts’ young guns have picked up the scoring in place of veterans (Blue Line Station)
- Frank Curto notes that the team will be forced to depend on Ondrej Pavelec sooner rather than later (Elite Sports NY)
- Andrew Capitelli dissects New York’s options for Rick Nash (The Hockey Writers)
- Noah Weiss previews tonight’s matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (Forever Blueshirts)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(5:17) Brady Skjei,(1:18) and Kevin Shattenkirk (2:32) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Mark Spector believes that Connor McDavid, Oscar Klefbom, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers’ skill players have quit on their team (Sportsnet)
- Travis Yost conjures up a Shea Weber trade that could work for the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN)
- Chris Nichols relays word from Darren Dreger on the latest trade rumors from around the league (FanRag)
- Jared Clinton demonstrates how the St. Louis Blues acquisition of Brayden Schenn has been the best move of the offseason (The Hockey News)
