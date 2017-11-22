Bantering Points: 11/22/17

Bantering Points: 11/22/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Mark Spector believes that Connor McDavid, Oscar Klefbom, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers’ skill players have quit on their team (Sportsnet)
  • Travis Yost conjures up a Shea Weber trade that could work for the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs (TSN)
  • Chris Nichols relays word from Darren Dreger on the latest trade rumors from around the league (FanRag)
  • Jared Clinton demonstrates how the St. Louis Blues acquisition of Brayden Schenn has been the best move of the offseason (The Hockey News)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories