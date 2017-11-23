Bantering Points: 11/23/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, CAR 1 (Video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Multi-goal efforts from Chris Kreider and Jesper Fast powered New York to an emphatic road win (CBS)
- Michael Delasandro makes five bold predictions that could come true within a year (Blue Line Station)
- Josh Lipman speculates about what Rick Nash and Michael Grabner’s trade return would be (Blue Line Station)
- Rob Luker discusses how defense wins championships (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Billy McInerney relays word that Ryan McDonagh is likely to be out for the team’s weekend contests (Elite Sports NY)
- Frank Curto argues that Jeff Gorton should let the current roster work through its issues rather than make a trade (Elite Sports NY)
- Drew Way argues that Kevin Hayes is a legitimate second line center (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Michael Kaplan breaks down why Alain Vigneault’s constant line juggling is necessary (Forever Blueshirts)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(2:24) Chris Kreider,(1:43) Brendan Smith,(1:37) and Mika Zibanejad (1:17) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Former Buffalo Sabres’ forward Brian Gionta turned down at least one NHL contract offer for the chance to stay in his local area of Rochester and suit up for the USA Olympic team (TSN)
- Craig Morgan highlights how the NHL standings on Thanksgiving are a good indication of what they’ll look like in April (FanRag)
- Jared Clinton ponders if the Edmonton Oilers can turn their abysmal start into a playoff spot (The Hockey News)
