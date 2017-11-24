Bantering Points: 11/24/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks reports that the Rangers are expected to allow Filip Chytil to represent the Czech Republic in the World Junior Championships next month (NY Post)
- Brooks also discusses J.T. Miller’s evolution into one of the team’s most important cogs (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch argues that Brendan Smith has justified his contract extension with his play thus far (NY Daily News)
- Dominick Renna examines what Blueshirts fans have to the thankful for (Elite Sports NY)
- Jack Winter reports that Mika Zibanejad did his best Preston Parker impression at practice (FanRag)
- Brady Skjei interviewed Kevin Shattenkirk to discuss his favorite Thanksgiving traditions (1:26 video via Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost highlights the current front runners for the league’s individual awards (TSN)
- Rory Boylen breaks down why Thanksgiving is a major indicator of a team’s chances for playoff qualification (Sportsnet)
- Raphielle Johnson passes along word that the Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Torrey Mitchell from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional 5th Round selection in the 2018 draft (FanRag)
- Matt Larkin dives into the NHL’s 12.4% increase and scoring at what it could mean over an entire season (The Hockey News)
