Bantering Points: 11/24/17

Here are today's news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks reports that the Rangers are expected to allow Filip Chytil to represent the Czech Republic in the World Junior Championships next month (NY Post)
  • Brooks also discusses J.T. Miller’s evolution into one of the team’s most important cogs (NY Post)
  • Justin Tasch argues that Brendan Smith has justified his contract extension with his play thus far (NY Daily News)
  • Dominick Renna examines what Blueshirts fans have to the thankful for (Elite Sports NY)
  • Jack Winter reports that Mika Zibanejad did his best Preston Parker impression at practice (FanRag)
  • Brady Skjei interviewed Kevin Shattenkirk to discuss his favorite Thanksgiving traditions (1:26 video via Official Team Site)

Around the NHL:

  • Travis Yost highlights the current front runners for the league’s individual awards (TSN)
  • Rory Boylen breaks down why Thanksgiving is a major indicator of a team’s chances for playoff qualification (Sportsnet)
  • Raphielle Johnson passes along word that the Los Angeles Kings acquired forward Torrey Mitchell from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a conditional 5th Round selection in the 2018 draft (FanRag)
  • Matt Larkin dives into the NHL’s 12.4% increase and scoring at what it could mean over an entire season (The Hockey News)
