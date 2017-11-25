Bantering Points: 11/25/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 2, DET 1 (4:44 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Henrik Lundqvist turned back the clock and stole two points for the Rangers (CBS)
- Sean Hartnett writes that Brendan Smith is starting to turn his game around (CBS)
- Larry Brooks details how Brady Skjei is developing into one of the league’s better defenseman (NY Post)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on what Cristoval Nieves’ injury could mean for the team going forward (Newsday)
- Dave Shapiro highlights New York’s lack of scoring at even strength (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Rob from BSB doesn’t think that Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Mitch Marner will be coming to Broadway anytime soon (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Peter Reichert discusses how Kevin Shattenkirk has been exactly what the Rangers needed (Blue Line Station)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update, with bits on Tim Gettinger, Ty Ronning, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
- Brandon Spreckels grades the team’s defense corps through 25% of the season (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(2:03) Henrik Lundqvist,(3:24) Kevin Shattenkirk,(2:00) and Mats Zuccarello (1:48) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien notices that the Philadelphia Flyers have earned an unusually high number of Bettman Points (NBC Sports)
- Andrew Berkshire examines the top five goaltenders of the 2017-18 season (Sportsnet)
- Scott Cullen hands out awards for the first quarter of the season (TSN)
- Craig Morgan explains how the Los Angeles Kings’ coaching change has rejuvenated forward Dustin Brown’s career (FanRag)
