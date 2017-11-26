Bantering Points: 11/26/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce discusses how Cristoval Nieves’ latest injury is just another bump in the road for the rookie (NY Post)
- Joyce also heard from Mats Zuccarello about how the team can’t become complacent from their latest winning streak (NY Post)
- Barbara Parker highlights how Zuccarello has emerged as a louder voice on the team since being named an alternate captain (Newsday)
- Dave Shapiro recaps the Hartford Wolfpack’s 7-3 defeat against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers on Friday (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Drew McCaffrey lists five Rangers who have overcome the odds to become contributors (Blue Line Station)
- Michael Delasandro breaks down how New York’s porous team defense causes issues for Henrik Lundqvist (Blue Line Station)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault (1:45) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Jesse Borke points out that the San Jose Sharks’ Twitter account trolled the Winnipeg Jets after shutting them out last night (FanRag)
- Mike Johnston reports that Edmonton Oilers’ center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has played his way onto the trading block (Sportsnet)
- Former Ranger Brian Gibbons scored his 11th goal of the season, an overtime winner, to lead the New Jersey Devils past the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-3 (TSN)
- Sam McCaig looks around the league and identifies how each team’s rookies are performing (The Hockey News)
