Bantering Points: 11/27/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3*, VAN 3 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Another vintage performance from Henrik Lundqvist was enough for New York to force a tie with Vancouver before both teams stopped playing hockey (CBS)
- Brett Cyrgalis heard from Jimmy Vesey after the team’s game against the Canucks (NY Post)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on the 12th anniversary of the Marek Malik shootout (Newsday)
- Dave Shapiro answers fan questions about Lias Andersson’s early season struggles, and possibility of being a bust of a draft choice (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Jack Milewski discusses how the Rangers’ recent performance has given them new life for the 17-18 season (Blue Line Station)
- Nicholas Zararis examines the logic behind five of Alain Vigneault’s most controversial decisions (Blue Line Station)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down how Kevin Hayes has handled his transition into his role as a second line center (FanRag)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(2:23) Kevin Shattenkirk,(1:48) Rick Nash,(1:31) Henrik Lundqvist,(3:37) and Jimmy Vesey (2:12) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Craig Morgan highlights the youth movement that has swept through the league (FanRag)
- Matt Larkin chatted with Chicago Blackhawks’ forward Jonathan Toews to break through his “Captain Serious” persona (The Hockey News)
- Andrew Berkshire addresses the criticism being levied against Edmonton Oilers’ forward Connor McDavid’s defensive play (Sportsnet)
