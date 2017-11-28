Bantering Points: 11/28/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brett Cyrgalis discusses the Blueshirts’ recent string of luck in the absence of Ryan McDonagh (NY Post)
- Justin Tasch argues that the Rangers must become consistent before they can become good (NY Daily News)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on how the team wants to come out of the gate with stronger efforts going forward (Newsday)
- John Williams reminisces on New York’s five worst players since the start of the decade (Blue Line Station)
- Peter Reichert delivers an update on the new-look Hartford Wolfpack (Blue Line Station)
- Christian Nehls doesn’t think you should get excited about the Rangers’ latest winning streak (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Dominick Renna thinks you should get excited about the Rangers’ latest winning streak (Elite Sports NY)
- Russell Hartman believes that the team has found the top line center fans have been clamoring for (Forever Blueshirts)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien ponders if the Pittsburgh Penguins are making the right call by shopping defenseman Ian Cole (NBC Sports)
- Florida Panthers goaltender became the second goalie in NHL history to win 200 games with multiple franchises last night, as his Florida Panthers defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 3-2 (TSN)
- Jared Clinton examines which high scoring AHLer’s have earned a recall to the NHL but are yet to receive one (The Hockey News)
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals