Bantering Points: 11/29/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, FLA 4 (Video via NHL.com)
- Justin Tasch recaps last night’s defeat from Madison Square Garden (NY Daily News)
- Brett Cyrgalis discusses the Rangers, Devils, and Islanders playoff chances (NY Post)
- Cyrgalis also chatted with Marc Staal about how the NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative has touched him personally (NY Post)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on Ryan McDonagh’s expected return date to his team (Newsday)
- Dave Shapiro thinks that despite his inflated contract, Rick Nash is still an effective player (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Josh Lipman speculates on what might’ve happened if the Rangers didn’t make poor choices over the summer (Blue Line Station)
- Michael Delasandro breaks down the KZB Line (Blue Line Station)
- Frank Curto suggests that Mika Zibanejad has become New York’s most reliable player (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Availability: Rick Nash,(1:21) David Desharnais,(1:22) and Ondrej Pavelec (1:16)
Around the NHL:
- Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
- Travis Yost takes a break from his secondary jobs as food connoisseur and rabid Buffalo Bills fan to evaluate Mitch Marner’s struggles and what they mean (TSN)
- James O’Brien hears that Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is on the hot seat after losing a ninth consecutive game (NBC Sports)
- Chris Nichols passes along word that Edmonton Oilers’ general manger Peter Chiarelli is working the phone lines looking t swing a deal (FanRag)
