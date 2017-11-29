Bantering Points: 11/29/17

Bantering Points: 11/29/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Elliotte Friedman authors another edition of 31 Thoughts (Sportsnet)
  • Travis Yost takes a break from his secondary jobs as food connoisseur and rabid Buffalo Bills fan to evaluate Mitch Marner’s struggles and what they mean (TSN)
  • James O’Brien hears that Philadelphia Flyers coach Dave Hakstol is on the hot seat after losing a ninth consecutive game (NBC Sports)
  • Chris Nichols passes along word that Edmonton Oilers’ general manger Peter Chiarelli is working the phone lines looking t swing a deal (FanRag)
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories