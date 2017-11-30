Bantering Points: 11/30/17
Bantering Points: 11/30/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brett Cyrgalis hears that Ryan McDonagh must pass one more test in the hopes of returning to the lineup tomorrow night (NY Post)
- Sean Hartnett argues that the Rangers can’t afford to keep having lackluster starts (CBS)
- Alain Vigneault chatted with the sports pope on WFAN to discuss the parity the NHL is currently experiencing (CBS)
- Nicholas Zararis makes five predictions for December (Blue Line Station)
- George Ruggiero breaks down how the team’s even strength play his aided the penalty kill’s resurgence (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Shapiro highlights how Nick Holden has been quietly effective and why he shouldn’t be lumped in with the likes of Marc Staal, Steven Kampfer, and Brendan Smith (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Jim Cerny shows how Tuesday night’s loss encompassed everything good and bad about the Blueshirts (Sporting News)
- Drew Way and Greg Kaplan debate the decision to plug David Desharnais directly into Mika Zibanejad’s lineup spot (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update with bits on Adam Huska, Ty Ronning, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
Around the NHL:
- Josh Wegman relays word that Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty believes he and Erik Karlsson should make “quite a bit more” than P.K Subban currently does (The Score)
- Scott Billeck announced that the Road To The Winter Classic will premiere on December 13th on NBCSN (NBC Sports)
- Danny Webster reports that the Vegas Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden McNabb to a four year, $10 Million contract extension (Knights On Ice)
- Andrew Berkshire examines giveaways to determine who the most effective puck handlers are around the league (Sportsnet)
- Minnesota Wild defenseman Kyle Quincey, St. Louis Blues defenseman Nate Prosser, and Chicago Blackhawks forward Jordin Tootoo were placed on waivers (TSN)
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game