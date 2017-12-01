Bantering Points: 12/1/17
Bantering Points: 12/1/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Brett Cyrgalis thinks the moment of truth is coming soon for Ondrej Pavelec (NY Post)
- Cyrgalis also noted that Ryan McDonagh is set to return to the lineup tonight (NY Post)
- Scott Billeck discusses how losing Mika Zibanejad to a concussion will be a difficult obstacle for the Rangers to overcome (NBC Sports)
- Justin Rutherford examines the team’s options to replace Zibanejad’s presence down the middle (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Karly Redpath argues that Brady Skjei’s current role could be detrimental to his development (Blue Line Station)
- David Bruce says the time has come to appreciate Kevin Hayes (Blue Line Station)
- Dave Rogers believes that turning their season around will end up costing the Blueshirts in the long run (Cleared For Contact)
- Mike Valvano examines what Michael Grabner’s next contract could look like (Cleared For Contact)
- Dominick Renna questions whether a full rebuild is feasible so long as Henrik Lundqvist is on New York’s roster (Elite Sports NY)
- Media Avalability: Alain Vigneault,(7:12) Kevin Shattenkirk,(3:39) Henrik Lundqvist,(3:20) Rick Nash,(1:49) and Ryan McDonagh (1:37) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Mark Spector sympathizes with the plight of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell, who scored the game winning goal last night-against his own netminder Laurent Brossoit (Sportsnet)
- Ryan Lambert answers questions about the Minnesota Wild’s struggles, which general manager is about to make a lopsided trade, and more (Puck Daddy)
- The New Jersey Devils sent Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi, and a third round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Sami Vatanen and a conditional third round pick. Reactions and analysis to the trade can be found here and here (All About The Jersey and Anaheim Calling)
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...