Bantering Points: 12/1/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Mark Spector sympathizes with the plight of Edmonton Oilers defenseman Kris Russell, who scored the game winning goal last night-against his own netminder Laurent Brossoit (Sportsnet)
  • Ryan Lambert answers questions about the Minnesota Wild’s struggles, which general manager is about to make a lopsided trade, and more (Puck Daddy)
  • The New Jersey Devils sent Adam Henrique, Joseph Blandisi, and a third round pick to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Sami Vatanen and a conditional third round pick. Reactions and analysis to the trade can be found here and here (All About The Jersey and Anaheim Calling)
