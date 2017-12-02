Bantering Points: 12/2/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Around the NHL:
- Highlights: NYR 5, CAR 1 (3:50 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Michael Grabner’s natural hat trick powered New York to their 14th consecutive home win against the Hurricanes (CBS)
- Sean Hartnett heard from Rick Nash about how the snakebitten forward isn’t worried about changing his game to score more goals (CBS)
- Justin Tasch caught up with Nash to discuss the focred retirement of his former teammate in New York and Columbus, Vancouver Canucks forward Derek Dorsett (NY Daily News)
- Brett Cyrgalis argues that the league-wide explosion in scoring has created more problems than it’s solved (NY Post)
- Raquel Laneri hears that the Rangers are set to have an outdoor practice at Central Park today at 12:00 PM (NY Post)
- Steve Zipay goes in-depth on how Mika Zibanejad’s absence affected the team’s power play (Newsday)
- Neal Purcell profiles the organization’s sixth round pick from last summer’s draft, Morgan Barron (Elite Sports NY)
- Jack Milewski breaks down why residents of Rangerstown should be happy that OScar Lindberg is playing in Vegas (Blue Line Station)
- Wilhelm Holmberg details how Henrik Lundqvist has changed the way people in Sweden watch and evaluate hockey (Blueshirts Breakaway)
- Media Availability: Henrik Lundqvist (3:30) and Michael Grabner (0:57) (Official Team Site)
- Sean Leahy relays word that former Pittsburgh Penguin Jarome Iginla is unlikely to represent Canada in the 2018 Winter Olympics (NBC Sports)
- Garret Hohl dives into the pluses and minuses of hockey statistics, what makes some useful and valuable, and what makes others useless or misleading (Hockey Graphs)
- Ryan Kennedy argues that the Sedin brothers should remain in Vancouver until the time they can retire as lifelong Canucks (The Hockey News)
- Rory Boylen ponders of the Vegas Golden Knights will be sellers at the trade deadline if they remain in the playoff race (Sportsnet)
- Forward Nathan Walker, the first Australian to skate in an NHL game, has been claimed off waivers by the Edmonton Oilers from the Washington Capitals (TSN)
