Bantering Points: 12/3/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce highlights how Michael Grabner has become one of the most unique goal scoring threats in the league (NY Post)
- John Healy recaps the action from New York’s practice at Central Park (NY Daily News)
- William Schneiderhan notes that Ty Ronning has developed from an afterthought as a 7th round selection to one of the organization’s top prospects (Blue Line Station)
- Frank Curto ranks the top 10 goalies in franchise history (Elite Sports NY)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers a prospect update, with bits on Ty Ronning, Adam Huska, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
- Dan Forte speculates on which player will represent the Blueshirts in the All-Star Game (Forever Blueshirts)
- Media Availability: Alain Vigneault,(2:03) Jimmy Vesey,(1:41) Kevin Shattenkirk,(1:17) and J.T. Miller (0:57) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Craig Morgan argues that New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero should be named as GM of the Year (FanRag)
- Scott Billeck saw that Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson helped a couple with their proposal during last night’s pre-game warmups (NBC Sports)
- Sonny Sachdeva relays word that there is optimism that the league’s salary cap will rise into the neighborhood of $80 Million next season (Sportsnet)
- Scott Cullen reminisces on the top ten storylines of the week (TSN)
