Bantering Points: 12/3/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Craig Morgan argues that New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero should be named as GM of the Year (FanRag)
  • Scott Billeck saw that Nashville Predators forward Viktor Arvidsson helped a couple with their proposal during last night’s pre-game warmups (NBC Sports)
  • Sonny Sachdeva relays word that there is optimism that the league’s salary cap will rise into the neighborhood of $80 Million next season (Sportsnet)
  • Scott Cullen reminisces on the top ten storylines of the week (TSN)
