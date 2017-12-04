Bantering Points: 12/4/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks highlights how Jeff Gorton’s decision to sell his former first line center for 50 cents on the dollar has shockingly blown up in his face (NY Post)
  • John Cavanagh wonders if it’s time to be worried about Tony DeAngelo (Blue Line Station)
  • Dan Carrozzi examines if the Rangers’ reputations when coached by John Tortorella or Alain Vigneault were based in reality or around false narratives (Blue Line Station)
  • Pat Keogh determines whether or not the Blueshirts should move on from Rick Nash and/or Michael Grabner (Blue Seat Blogs)
  • Becky from BSB previews this week’s matchups against the Penguins, Capitals, and Devils (Blue Seat Blogs)
  • Dominick Renna names the team’s three stars from last week’s contests (Elite Sports NY)
  • Phil Kocher recaps the action from last week’s games (Cleared For Contact)
  • Jess Rubenstein delivers another prospect update, with bits on Sean Day, Ty Ronning, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)

Around the NHL:

  • Greg Wyshyinski reports that Mike Keenan, the only man to lead the Rangers to a Stanley Cup since FDR’s third term in office, was fired by the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star (ESPN)
  • Eric Francis relays word that former Wheeling Nailers forward Paul Bissonnette is set to be the subject of a mockumentary about the NHL (Sportsnet)
  • James O’Brien recaps another dreadful game from the Ottawa Senators, as they out attempted 49-21 and lost 5-0 to the Winnipeg Jets (NBC Sports)
  • Sam McCaig names the best player from each draft class currently active in the NHL (The Hockey News)
