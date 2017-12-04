Bantering Points: 12/4/17
Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks highlights how Jeff Gorton’s decision to sell his former first line center for 50 cents on the dollar has shockingly blown up in his face (NY Post)
- John Cavanagh wonders if it’s time to be worried about Tony DeAngelo (Blue Line Station)
- Dan Carrozzi examines if the Rangers’ reputations when coached by John Tortorella or Alain Vigneault were based in reality or around false narratives (Blue Line Station)
- Pat Keogh determines whether or not the Blueshirts should move on from Rick Nash and/or Michael Grabner (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Becky from BSB previews this week’s matchups against the Penguins, Capitals, and Devils (Blue Seat Blogs)
- Dominick Renna names the team’s three stars from last week’s contests (Elite Sports NY)
- Phil Kocher recaps the action from last week’s games (Cleared For Contact)
- Jess Rubenstein delivers another prospect update, with bits on Sean Day, Ty Ronning, and more (Blueshirt Bulletin)
Around the NHL:
- Greg Wyshyinski reports that Mike Keenan, the only man to lead the Rangers to a Stanley Cup since FDR’s third term in office, was fired by the KHL’s Kunlun Red Star (ESPN)
- Eric Francis relays word that former Wheeling Nailers forward Paul Bissonnette is set to be the subject of a mockumentary about the NHL (Sportsnet)
- James O’Brien recaps another dreadful game from the Ottawa Senators, as they out attempted 49-21 and lost 5-0 to the Winnipeg Jets (NBC Sports)
- Sam McCaig names the best player from each draft class currently active in the NHL (The Hockey News)
-
Preds' Forsberg might be NHL's hottest
The repeat 30-goal scorer is off to the races in 2017-18, and the Predators are scarier than...
-
Ducks trade Vatanen to Devils
Thursday's blockbuster trade between the Ducks and Devils makes sense for both franchises
-
Who's playing for Team USA with no NHL?
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...
-
Penguins' Matt Murray out indefinitely
The two-time Stanley Cup champion goalie left Monday's game after a collision against the...
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...