Bantering Points: 12/5/17

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

Around the NHL:

  • Chris Johnston highlights how Drew Doughty and Erik Karlsson are set to revolutionize NHL free agency in the summer of 2019 (Sportsnet)
  • The Seattle City Council voted 7-1 in favor of a $600 million renovation project to KeyArena, opening the door to expansion into the Pacific Northwest (TSN)
  • James O’Brien hears that Florida Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo went down with a non-contact injury during last night’s game against the New York Islanders (NBC Sports)
