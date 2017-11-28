Barracuda Bites: Pucks and Pups

Dogs and hockey? What more could you ask for?

The San Jose Barracuda (8-8-0-1) pulled off a win this weekend against their first of eight meetings with the San Diego Gulls (7-10-0-1) in what might be the best promotional night hockey has ever seen, Pucks and Paws. There were 700 dogs in attendance on Sunday night. If you’re here for hockey highlights I’m sorry, I’m only here for dog highlights. The Sharks’ Marc-Edouard Vlasic dropped the puck with his perfect pups and everyone in attendance received a bobblehead of Vlasic and his girls. I told you this was the best idea ever.

Thank you to the special guests for today's puck drop (and their dad @Vlasic44). #SJBarracuda pic.twitter.com/nXltgOkWnn — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 26, 2017

Okay fine, I’ll hit you with some hockey highlights. John McCarthy netted in a pass from Marcus Sorensen in the first period. After sustaining a leg injury in the first period, Troy Grosenick was replaced in net by Antoine Bibeau in the second, leading to three unanswered goals by the Gulls within the first five minutes.

By the third period, the Barracuda found their offensive groove, scoring four goals in total. Rudolfs Balcers and Adam Helewka each found the net within 50 seconds of each other. That wasn’t the end for Helewka, who netted another to give the ‘Cuda the lead. By the 12 minute mark, the Barracuda made it 5-3 with an unassisted goal by Olivier Archambault. That was all the pups wrote, the ‘Cuda took the win. The Barracuda had 39 shots on goal.

ICYMI, the #SJBarracuda scored four goals in the final period last night to beat the San Diego Gulls, 5-3 pic.twitter.com/UfnmBXkQYO — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) November 27, 2017

Bibeau ended the game with 14 saves on 17 shots. With Martin Jones facing a lower-body injury, Bibeau was recalled from the Barracuda this week. For now, that leaves Parker Gahagen to mind the net while the Sharks are out East.

If you’re interested in grabbing a Pups and Pucks game-worn jersey, The ‘Cuda are auctioning them off with the profits going to the Veteran Tickets Foundation. Check out www.SJBarracuda.com for more information.

The San Jose Barracuda will be back in action on December 3rd in Bakersfield against the Condors. They’ll make their home return on December 6th against the Stockton Heat.