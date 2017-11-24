Belleville Senators Sign Chris Kelly to a PTO
Belleville Senators Sign Chris Kelly to a PTO
The 37-year-old veteran will get a be getting a third chance with the Sens.
Chris Kelly is back in the Ottawa Senators organization, although this time on a much lower level. The Belleville Senators have signed him to a PTO, after going months without a contract. The Edmonton Oilers previously offered him a PTO during training camp, although released him sans contract.
Kelly, who’s played 833 career games including a Stanley Cup win with the Boston Bruins, spent last season on the Ottawa Senators’ main roster. Originally drafted by Ottawa in 1999, Kelly rejoined on a one-year contract last season, playing all 82 regular season games. He fell out of favour come the playoffs, however, as the Sens had an immense amount of forward depth. His 0.15 points per game in 2016-17 was the lowest of his career, and he’ll get a chance to find his game again in the lower-tier AHL. Having turned 37 earlier this month, however, it looks to be an uphill battle for Kelly.
The PTO comes in light of the Tampa Bay Lightning claiming Chris DiDomenico off waivers earlier today. The Senators were hoping he’d clear and rejoin the Belleville Senators, although his departure leaves a slight hole at forward. Chris Kelly fills that hole, although whether he’ll be effective is separate question. Guy Boucher has expressed his desire for 35+ veterans in the past, so if Kelly plans to make an eventual return to the NHL, Ottawa may be his best bet.
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
-
What should NHL teams be thankful for?
The Lightning have Steven Stamkos to thank, and the Blues should be extra grateful for Brayden...
-
Sabres unveil new Winter Classic jerseys
The Sabres will face the Rangers at Citi Field on New Year's Day in these sharp threads
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 21: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Get to know Team USA (without the NHL)
Without the star power of the NHL, America is banking on big contributions from some AHL, KHL...