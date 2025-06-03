The 2024-25 Stanley Cup Final is set and will begin on Wednesday, June 4. If you think you're experiencing deja vu, you're not -- this series is a rematch of last season's final, as the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers face off for the second year in a row. The Panthers won it all last year, but the Oilers sure made it interesting after falling behind 3-0 in the series before storming back and forcing a Game 7. Bettors looking for sportsbook promos and betting sites and apps for the final NHL series of the year can learn more here, as well as about this year's Stanley Cup Final matchup.

NHL Stanley Cup Final

The Panthers are looking to win their second consecutive Stanley Cup Final, while the Oilers are looking for their first championship since 1989-90. Additionally, no Canadian team has lifted Lord Stanley's Cup since since the Montreal Canadiens in 1992-92, so the Oilers are looking to end that drought for teams north of the border. The Panthers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning, Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes to return to the Final, while the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars in the West.

The Panthers appeared to have last year's Final in hand after jumping out to a resounding 3-0 series lead, but the Oilers didn't quit, winning Games 4-6 to force Game 7 in Florida. That game was exceptionally close, with the Panthers winning a close one 2-1, with Sam Reinhart's second-period goal being the deciding factor.

These teams are very similar this year as most of the key players for both squads return. The Oilers have three of the four top scorers in this year's playoffs as Connor McDavid has 26 points, Leon Draisaitl has 25 and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 18. Many of those points for Edmonton's star dup of McDavid and Draisaitl have come on assists, and it's Florida's Sam Bennett who has the most goals this postseason with 10. When it comes to the goaltenders, Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky, who was stellar in net for the Panthers last postseason, has a .912 save percentage in 17 games while Edmonton's Stuart Skinner has a .904 save percentage. Both have three shutouts this postseason. The Oilers will likely be without Zach Hyman, who underwent surgery after suffering an upper-body injury last series against Dallas.

