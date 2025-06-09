The Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers split the first two games of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final north of the border, with both contests going to overtime. The series shifts to the Sunrise, Fla., for Game 3, with the Panthers hoping to take advantage of home ice, although the defending champions have only gone 4-3 at Amerant Bank Arena in these playoffs. The Oilers have been stellar on the road, winning six of their nine games away from Rogers Place.

Those interested in NHL betting can take a look at promotional offers from the best betting apps ahead of Game 3 below.

Best NHL betting apps and sportsbook offers

Here's how the top sportsbook promos for new users compare to one another.

Brand Promo CBS promo code FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus if your bet wins None required Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

Users looking to get into sports betting without making a large initial investment should explore the FanDuel promo code, DraftKings promo code and bet365 bonus code. All three sportsbooks are running standard "bet and get" promotions, where users receive bonus bets after an initial wager. DraftKings is offering the most in bonus bets with $300 and FanDuel is close behind at $200, but both require the user's first bet to win. While bet365 is only giving out $150 in bonus bets, the sportsbook is not requiring the user's first wager to win to receive those bets.

The BetMGM promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could be more appropriate for users with a greater appetite for risk and little aversion to making a larger initial investment. BetMGM is giving users up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager in its promotion but in order to be eligible for the full amount, the user has to wager at least $1,500. Fanatics is giving out $1,000 in bonus bets over a 10-day span, with users having to bet $100 every day in order to be eligible for the full amount.

If you aren't interested in bonus bets, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code might be worth looking into. Caesars is giving 10 100% profit boosts to users who wager $1 or more with the sportsbook.

Betting on Stanley Cup Final Game 3

Leon Draisaitl was the hero in Game 1 for Edmonton, netting the opening goal of the series and also scoring the winner in overtime. Brad Marchand gave Florida a boost in Game 2, putting in a shorthanded goal to give the Panthers a 4-3 lead and then eventually getting the winning goal on a breakaway in double overtime. After two thrillers in Edmonton, the series shifts to Sunrise, where the Panthers won Game 7 in last year's Stanley Cup Final to secure the franchise's first title.

The Panthers have not been dominant at home in these playoffs, but they enter Game 3 after achieving the split they desired. The Oilers have been stellar on the road, losing just one game away from Rogers Place over the last two playoff series. Florida has not been able to do much to contain Draisaitl or Connor McDavid, who have combined for nine points over the first two games. Sergei Bobrovsky made 42 saves in each of the first two games, but he'll be looking to rediscover his magic from the 2024 Stanley Cup Final when he allowed just seven goals over Florida's four home games, with five of those coming in the Game 5 loss.

Florida is a -134 favorite (wager $134 to win $100) on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, with Edmonton priced as a +114 (wager $100 to win $114) underdog. The total sits at 6.5. You can find the model's latest projections, along with expert picks for Oilers-Panthers Game 3, at SportsLine.

Responsible gaming

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and offer plenty of tools for users, including deposit limits, betting activity alerts, timeouts and self-exclusion measures. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, offer live chat services with support teams available 24/7. Sportsbooks also provide information for state and national helplines should users require further assistance.