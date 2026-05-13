With two huge playoff games on the schedule for Wednesday, May 13, bettors can use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and receive either $150 in bonus bets if their first bet wins or up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. The offer available to you varies based on the state you're in. The Cavaliers were able to win Games 3 and 4 over the Pistons at home and even their series up at 2-2, while the Avalanche can eliminate the Wild in Game 5 Wednesday night. According to the latest NBA odds at BetMGM, the Pistons are favored by 4.5 points at home against the Cavaliers. Sign up for BetMGM to bet on Wednesday's top games:

For the terms and conditions of both offers, check out the BetMGM bonus code review page.

Best bets on Wednesday, May 13

The Avalanche were the NHL's top team in the regular season, winning the Presidents' Trophy while also leading the league in goals scored and goals allowed. They had no issue dispatching the Los Angeles Kings in a four-game sweep, and with one more win on Wednesday over the Wild, they can advance to the Western Conference Final. The Wild took Game 3 5-1 at home, but it's been all Avs other than that matchup, and Minnesota finds itself on the ropes as the series returns to Colorado. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, is backing the Wild on the money line as they win in 46% of simulations at plus money.

The Knicks have already advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, and we need at least two more games to decide who their opponent will be. The Pistons jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Cavs, but Cleveland responded with two close wins at home to even things up at 2-2. Detroit won Games 1 and 2 at home by 10 points in each contest and will be looking to take control back in this one in front of the home crowd. The SportsLine model has the Pistons winning in more than 70% of model simulations, good for an 'A' grade. Click here to bet on the NBA and NHL Playoffs on Wednesday by signing up for BetMGM with the bonus code CBSSPORTS:

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