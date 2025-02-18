The championship matchup everyone was anticipating is set as Canada faces the United States in the final of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday. The tournament, which features only NHL players and also included teams representing Sweden and Finland, replaced the annual NHL All-Star Game this year as the league prepares to allow players to participate in the 2026 Winter Olympics after skipping the previous two Winter Games.

Considered among the powerhouses of international hockey, Canada and the United States squared off in more ways than one at the Bell Centre on Montreal in round-robin play last Saturday, with the U.S. posting a 3-1 victory that secured its spot in the final. The contest, which featured three fights in the first nine seconds of the opening period, generated a huge buzz and had both fans and the media clamoring for a rematch in the championship game.

United States vs. Canada

Date Thursday, Feb. 20

Thursday, Feb. 20 Start time 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Puck line United States -1.5

United States -1.5 Money line United States -110, Canada -110

United States -110, Canada -110 Total 5.5

Game Preview

While the United States clinched a spot in the championship game prior to its round-robin finale, a 2-1 loss to Sweden, Canada needed to defeat Finland on Monday to punch its ticket. After building a 4-0 lead over the first two periods, the Canadians withstood an impressive comeback attempt by the Finns in the third and registered a 5-3 victory.

When the two North American clubs met last Saturday, Canada grabbed an early lead before the U.S. reeled three unanswered goals, including two by Jake Guentzel. Thursday's matchup will be the fifth time the countries meet for a championship in NHL international tournaments or Olympics, with Canada having won three of the previous four. Their most recent meeting came in the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, when the host nation won the Gold Medal Game 3-2 in overtime.

Canada defenseman Cale Makar missed Saturday's contest with an illness but was back in the lineup for Monday's win against Finland and will be on the ice in Boston. The United States is dealing with a number of injuries, as Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Auston Matthews (upper body) and blue-liner Charlie McAvoy (upper body) sat out Monday's loss, while Brady Tkachuk exited that game after one period with a lower-body ailment.

Matthews and the Tkachuk brothers are likely to play Thursday, but McAvoy was ruled out after being admitted to the hospital on Monday for testing related to his injury. Reigning Norris Trophy winner Quinn Hughes, who originally was named to the United States roster but had to drop out of the tournament due to injury, will join the U.S. in Boston but won't be eligible to play in the final unless the team has fewer than six healthy defensemen prior to the game.

Guentzel and Canada's Nathan MacKinnon are tied with Finland's Mikael Granlund for the tournament lead with three goals, while U.S. defenseman Zach Werenski is first in assists (five) and shares the top spot in points (five) with Sidney Crosby, who scored the overtime winner for Canada against the United States in the 2010 Olympic Gold Medal Game. Crosby and Canada blue-liner Drew Doughty are the only participants from the Vancouver Games playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final.

Werenski and Jack Eichel (four assists) both have notched at least one point in every contest for the U.S., while Connor McDavid (two goals, two assists) has done the same for Canada.

Canada scored first in each of its three round-robin games, while the United States allowed the first goal in both of its victories. Two-time Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck has been stellar in the crease for the U.S., posting a .957 save percentage while yielding just one tally in each of his two outings.

