A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.
The only problem was that he typed $250 into the wager amount spot -- not $2.50 as intended -- and the lofty bet was made. Lucky for this bettor, Okposo ended up scoring a miraculous first goal and the Sabres came away with a 5-2 win.
The accidental wager ended up netting this particular bettor a whopping $10,250.00.
Tonight, I meant to place a $2.50 bet on the Sabres winning and Kyle Okposo scoring 1st.
Instead, because I'm old, I accidentally placed a $250 bet on the Sabres winning and Kyle Okposo scoring the 1st goal.
Tonight is a very, very, very good night. pic.twitter.com/bvCn6Zwowz
For anyone who needs further proof that I actually cashed the whole 10g, here's the Ceasars payout screen. pic.twitter.com/iJZoSEOwNu— Oreo Speedwagon (@BuffaloBobZ) April 22, 2022
What made the winning bet even more crazy is how Okposo ended up scoring the opening goal. Okposo carried the puck through center ice and flung a shot on net from just outside of the Devils' blue line. Somehow, Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond misjudged the puck and it went past him.
Okposo gets a goal from outside the blueline 1-0 SHG #LetsGoBuffalo #NJDevils pic.twitter.com/OA9DH0tIWi— Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 22, 2022
It was Okposo's second goal over his last three games and his 21st of the 2021-22 season. It also marked the third consecutive victory for a Sabres team that won just 15 games a season ago.
There's quite a difference between a $2.50 bet and a $250 bet when it comes to what the payout ends up being. While this bettor may have been nervous that he threw $250 on a fairly outlandish wager, he certainly will be counting his lucky stars that he made the slight oversight this time around.