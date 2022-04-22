A slight error turned into a happy mistake for one NHL bettor on Thursday evening. Prior to a game between the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils, a bettor was attempting to place a $2.50 bet on Kyle Okposo to score the first goal and the Sabres to win the game in regulation.

The only problem was that he typed $250 into the wager amount spot -- not $2.50 as intended -- and the lofty bet was made. Lucky for this bettor, Okposo ended up scoring a miraculous first goal and the Sabres came away with a 5-2 win.

The accidental wager ended up netting this particular bettor a whopping $10,250.00.

What made the winning bet even more crazy is how Okposo ended up scoring the opening goal. Okposo carried the puck through center ice and flung a shot on net from just outside of the Devils' blue line. Somehow, Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond misjudged the puck and it went past him.

It was Okposo's second goal over his last three games and his 21st of the 2021-22 season. It also marked the third consecutive victory for a Sabres team that won just 15 games a season ago.

There's quite a difference between a $2.50 bet and a $250 bet when it comes to what the payout ends up being. While this bettor may have been nervous that he threw $250 on a fairly outlandish wager, he certainly will be counting his lucky stars that he made the slight oversight this time around.