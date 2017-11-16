Beyond Checkerdome #168: Fight Like Ari

Another 2-1 week, but the biggest loss was in the family

Viva La Streak! Another week of winning hockey has passed, with the Blues going 2-1 against New Jersey, Arizona, and Brooklyn. While we celebrate that, we also have a loss off the ice that hit us all pretty hard. Another lesson that we still need to Fight Like Ari. There was also a trade last week that shook up the Central Division, so we cover that as well.

