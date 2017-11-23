Beyond Checkerdome #169: Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad
Beyond Checkerdome #169: Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad
Yet another 2-1 week, started poorly but finished nicely
Who knew Meat Loaf was a Blues fan? For yet another week, we get to celebrate a 2-1 week that started off pretty rough, but got better as the week wore on. We discuss the loss in Calgary and the wins in Edmonton and Vancouver. We talk about a few of our favorite things as well as life lessons from gambling that also apply to hockey. There was a small news item that pertained to the Blues that we cover. Plus, all of the usual tangents you’ve come to expect from us.
Give it a listen, eh?
For a download link, click HERE
We hope you all have a great Thanksgiving, and please know that we’re grateful for you all listening to the show. Please send us feedback/questions/recipes for turkey leftovers to BeyondCheckerdome AT G Mail DOT com. You can also hit us up online at @ByndCheckerdome and see our beverage selections at @BeyondCheckerdome. Also, if you should be using iTunes, please visit us there and leave a review or rating - that’ll help others find us.
Cheers!
Tim / CrossCheckRaise
Tyler / DonutKing
