Beyond The Blade - Ep. 61 - Passionate About Our Losing
Beyond The Blade - Ep. 61 - Passionate About Our Losing
Check out the latest episode of Beyond The Blade
In Episode 61 hosts Chad DeDominicis and Bill Schake vent from frustration on what appears to be another bad season for the Buffalo Sabres. We yell about a lot of things including the roster moves, the history of losing and just Sabres stuff in general. This is one of those therapies can't miss episodes as we get "passionate about our losing.”
The aggravation of six years of no playoffs and another long season looking us in the eyes finally is starting to take its toll. Recording the same episode for two years and talking about the future is getting old. Also, the idea of another few years of losing while the roster is fixed doesn’t sound like an enjoyable experience.
One day (hopefully) it’ll all turn around. When that time comes we probably won’t know what to do with ourselves because it’ll be a new experience.
So, listen to us vent our frustration and hope it helps you out at as well.
-
Sven Baertschi donates to HEROS for goal
Baertschi wants to give back to at-risk kids with every goal he scores this season
-
Power Rankings: Rangers surging upward
Both New York teams remain among the NHL's hottest in mid-November
-
NHL done with the Olympics for good?
And you thought it couldn't get any worse
-
3 NHL teams that deserve your attention
If you aren't paying attention to them already, you should start
-
Boyle gets first goal since diagnosis
Boyle was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in September
-
Bieksa goes undercover to prank Ducks
The veteran defenseman for the Ducks pulled off another great prank at the expense of his...