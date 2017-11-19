Binghamton Devils Snap Losing Streak With A Big Win Over Rochester

BDevils needed this one badly as the offense broke through in a 5-0 shutout past the Amerks

After the game I noticed something that’s been missing lately after home games. The parking garage when waiting to exit. Horns honking, hoots and hollers of fans cheering their approval after a win. Tonight reminded me of that as those sounds came alive once again after the Devils ended their six game losing streak.

Defenseman Jacob MacDonald had a goal and two assists and goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (3-5-1-1, 3.22 GAA, 0.885 SV%) stopped all 18 shots he saw as the Binghamton Devils shutout the visiting Rochester Americans by a score of 5-0 on Saturday for their first win in their last seven tries.

Photo provided by Alicia Strauch Devils’ netminder Mackenzie Blackwood (#29) earned his fourth career shutout in a solid performance with a 5-0 victory on Saturday over the Amerks.

Binghamton (6-8-1-0) played a full 60 minutes for the second straight night and dominated the Amerks (9-5-1-1) to move into a fifth place tie with Utica in the North Division. It may have been only one game, but a welcome sigh of relief could be felt throughout the Arena without having to endure another painful loss on home ice.

The offense broke through as forward Nick Lappin got it started with his team leading tenth on an angry snipe from the slot that beat Amerks’ netminder Adam Wilcox for the only goal in the opening period.

Blake Pietila made it 2-0 in the middle frame at 14:12 on a bang-bang play off a rebound given up by Wilcox from a shot by Blake Speers for the bank shot in from his one-timer inside the circle. A little over four minutes later, Joe Blandisi scored his third of the season as defenseman Josh Jacobs sent a floater from the blueline that deflected off of Blandisi in front and Binghamton was in full control with no turning back.

Photo provided by Alicia Strauch Assistant Captain forward Nick Lappin (#25) looks for a return pass in the offensive zone in Saturday night’s action at The Arena. He finished with a goal and an assist in Binghamton’s 5-0 win.

Rookie defenseman Michael Kapla, who had a rare, great outing tonight, found MacDonald all alone with a cross ice feed and with a turnaround wrister, Jacob went top shelf as the rout was on.

Binghamton then made it 5-0 when defenseman Viktor Loov took a chance through traffic with a soft wrister as the puck bounced in off of Wilcox for a power play tally. No late drama was needed for once in the waning minutes for the Devils in this, their sixth win of the season and third at home.

Line-Ups

Forwards; Blandisi-Kearns-Lappin, Pietila-Rooney-Bastian, Thomson-Mandat-Gignac, Baddock-Cangelosi-Speers. Defensemen; Strait-Jacobs, Kapla-Loov, MacDonald-Dyblenko. In Goal; Mackenzie Blackwood Back up; Ken Appleby Scratches; John Quenneville (inj.), Tim Kennedy, (inj.) Colton White and Ryan Kujawinski (inj.). Lappin, Pietila and Strait with the A’s.

Post Game Notes

It was a team effort that was badly needed to help right the ship. A character win that can be built off of in moving forward.

Speers went down awkwardly into the end boards in the second period and was sent off the ice after a brief chat with the team’s trainer, but made a return in the third looking ok.

Brandon Baddock with his second fight in two nights, tussled with Andrew MacWilliam in the second period after his hit on Alexander Nylander, and landed some rights before he took MacWilliam down to the ice much to the approval of the home fans.

Standouts for myself looked to be, in no particular order besides the Three Stars; Kapla, Gignac, Blandisi, Kearns and Speers.

Shots were in favor of the Devils for the second straight night 36-18, and a combined 70-36 over the weekend.

Undisciplined play shown tonight by Ben Thomson as he was easily provoked into taking a penalty with an Amerk player that tapped him on the leg from behind that resulted into a penalty with the Devils up by a single goal in the first. The rest of the team managed seven power play opportunities for Rochester but they weren’t as dumb.

JQ has resumed skating and will possibly return sometime next week or the week after, depending how well the shoulder feels.

Three Stars

#1 Mackenzie Blackwood (18 saves), #2 Jacob MacDonald (1g, 2a), #3 Nick Lappin (1g,1a).

Video Highlights

N/A

Upcoming Games

Another three games in four nights for the Devils next week kicking off on Wednesday when Providence makes their second appearance in Binghamton.