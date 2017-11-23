Bjugstad, Luongo lead Panthers to 2-1 shootout win over Maple Leafs

Cats survive thrid period blitz to capture bonus point

Nick Bjugstad scored in regulation and then bagged the game-winner in round four of the shootout to give the Florida Panthers a 2-1 win over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs.

Roberto Luongo (43 saves) out-dueled his counterpart Frederik Andersen (42 saves) to pick up his fifth win of the season.

After a scoreless first period that saw the Cats out-shoot the Buds 15-7, including the game’s first eleven, Bjugstad lit the lamp with a bank shot from behind the net that went off defenseman Connor Carrick’s skate and then Andersen stick with 4:44 remaining in the second. Vincent Trocheck and rookie Henrik Haapala collected the assists on Bjugstad’s fifth of the campaign.

The tenuous lead stood up until Nazem Kadri tied the game 13:58 into the final frame. Kadri took a pass on a 3-on-1 break from Connor Brown and snapped the puck by a stretched out Luongo from the right circle. Patrick Marleau earned the secondary assist from spring his teammates loose.

After overtime failed to produce a winner, the game went to the skills competition where Auston Matthews, Jonathan Huberdeau and Mitch Marner came up empty before Aleksander Barkov put the Panthers up in the bottom of the second with a one-handed strike.

Marleau countered in the top of the third and unsuccessful attempts by Trocheck and Tyler Bozak, Bjugstad used his long reach to avoid Andersen’s poke check and scored into a yawning net to give Florida the bonus point.

The Panthers get the next two days off from game action before facing the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. The last time the two teams met in March, Florida drilled Chicago by a 7-0 count, so the Panthers will need to be at their best, as the Blackhawks will be looking for a bit of revenge to along with the two points at stake.

Full Highlights (courtesy of NHL.com)

