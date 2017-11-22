Black Friday 2017 Deals on Popular NHL Gear: Auston Matthews, Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals
With Black Friday just around the corner, now is a great time to pick up popular holiday gifts for the sports fan in your life. If you're looking for some great NHL buys without having to leave the comfort of your home, we've got great news for you -- the CBS Sports Shop is loaded with early deals.
Whether you're in the market for jerseys, apparel or memorabilia, we've got plenty of options available with Black Friday discounts beginning Wednesday. This includes merchandise on some of the game's top players -- including Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Auston Matthews.
Maybe you or someone you know is a big fan of McDavid. Understandable, considering he's the reigning MVP and one of the most exciting players in the league...and he's still only 20 years old!
Maybe you prefer a veteran who has already put together a legendary career and is fresh off back-to-back Stanley Cup titles? Yes, there's plenty of Sidney Crosby merchandise available to suit your needs.
Or perhaps you want to support one of the game's top rising American stars in Auston Matthews? He's leading the charge on an impressive Maple Leafs team that is poised to do some damage in the years to come. Luckily, we're ready to outfit you for that too.
But if you're prepared to declare allegiance to the NHL's newest franchise -- the Vegas Golden Knights -- in its inaugural season, we've got plenty of Vegas merch as well. You can even customize the jersey with a name and number of your choosing!
And if none of those particular items strike your fancy, take a look around with the knowledge that you'll get 15 percent off any purchase over $75. Again, if you missed the link above, you can find all these great pieces at the CBS Sports Shop. Happy holidays!
