Just two months after trading Patrick Kane, the Chicago Blackhawks are saying farewell to another franchise icon. On Thursday, Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson announced that the team won't be re-signing captain Jonathan Toews this coming offseason.

Instead, Toews will play his final game as a member of the Blackhawks against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. He will then become an unrestricted free agent this summer after the playoffs are over.

"I've had a number of conversations with Jonathan throughout the season about his future with the Blackhawks, and recently, we had the difficult conversation that we won't be re-signing him this offseason," Davidson said in a statement. "Tonight will be his final game as a Blackhawk, and it was very important to us to be able to provide the proper send off for Jonathan and our fans.

"He has done so much for this organization, and no matter where he plays next, we're excited our fans get the chance to show Jonathan exactly how much he means to them."

Toews has spent his entire 15-year NHL career with the Blackhawks after being selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2006 NHL Draft. The 34-year-old star currently ranks fifth in games played (1,066), sixth in points (882), sixth in goals (371), seventh in power-play goals (92) and eighth in assists (511) in Blackhawks history.

During his time in Chicago, Toews has won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, 2015), appeared in six All-Star Games and won the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2010 as the league's postseason MVP. He also became the second-youngest player to ever win the Conn Smythe Trophy at just 22 . In addition, Toews won the Selke Trophy in 2013 as the NHL's top defensive forward.

In 52 games this season, Toews has tallied 14 goals and 16 assists while registering a team-high eight power-play goals.