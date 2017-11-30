Blackhawks assign Jordin Tootoo to AHL

The 34-year-old forward is heading to the Rockford IceHogs.

The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward Jordin Tootoo to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League on Thursday after he cleared waivers.

Tootoo, 34, has yet to play a NHL game this season as he was placed on long-term injured reserve with an upper-body injury prior to the start of the season. The Blackhawks resigned the gritty, fourth-line winger to a one-year, $700,000 contract in February. Tootoo scored only two goals in 50 games and skated in two playoff games last season with Chicago.

With the offseason acquisitions and play this season of Lance Bouma and Tommy Wingels, Tootoo is left on the outside looking in on the Hawks’ roster. Bouma and Wingels both scored in Chicago’s 3-2 loss Tuesday in Nashville. Both players have six points (two goals, four assists) this season with Bouma’s points coming in 24 games and Wingles in 21.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Tootoo announce his retirement after the 2017-18 campaign.