Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman has been named the general manager of the 2022 United States Olympic men's hockey team, according to an announcement from USA Hockey. Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin will serve as the assistant general manager for the team.

"We could not be happier to have the combination of Stan and Bill, with the support of John Vanbiesbrouck, guiding our men's Olympic team," USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher said in a press release. "We have a deep talent pool thanks to so many people, including volunteers at the grassroots level across the country, and it's great to have the leadership and expertise that Stan and Bill bring in building our team."

Bowman will have the opportunity to construct the men's Olympic team, which will compete at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing next February.

Bowman certainly has a proven track record as the Blackhawks have won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013, & 2015) while he has been the team's general manager. Despite being an aging team, the Blackhawks currently have a 17-15-5 record and are in the thick of the playoff race in the Central division.

Since 2012, Bowman has served as a member of the United States Men's National Team Advisory Group, which helps select the roster and coaching staff for the Olympic team.

Meanwhile, Guerin has risen through the front office ranks since retiring from the NHL back in 2010. Following his retirement as a player, Guerin was hired as a player development coach for the Pittsburgh Penguins -- the team that Guerin retired from. In 2017, Guerin was elevated to general manager of the Penguins' AHL affiliate. He served in that post until he was hired as the general manager of the Wild in 2019.

The 2022 Winter Olympics would be the first time since 2014 that NHL players competed in the Game. The 2018 team was made up of college players, AHL players, and Americans playing professionally in Europe due to the NHL pulling out of the Games because of disputes with the International Olympic Committee.