Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is dealing with an undisclosed illness and it will force him to miss the opening of the NHL season. He did not give details on what the illness is, but Toews did say on Tuesday it has left him "drained and lethargic."

The 32-year-old said he is working with doctors to get a grasp the what is going on.

"This offseason, I've been experiencing symptoms that have left me feeling drained and lethargic," Toews said. "I am working with doctors so I can better understand my condition. Until I can get my health back to a place where I feel I can perform at an elite level and help my team, I will not be joining the Blackhawks for training camp."

The captain added that there is no timetable for his return. This is the first time since 2016 that Toews will not take part in the beginning of training camp. He had 60 points in 70 games last season, scoring 18 goals with 42 assists.

Chicago will also be without 2019 No. 3 draft pick Kirby Dach for a while. He will miss will miss four to five months after breaking his wrist while playing for Canada at the IIHF World Junior Championship.

Forward Alex Nylander will also be out for around four to six months with a knee injury.