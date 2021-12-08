Blackhawks left winger Jujhar Khaira fell unconscious after sustaining a blindside hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during Tuesday's game in Chicago. Medical officials carried Khaira off the ice on a stretcher.

The incident occurred at the 13:52 mark of the second period, when Trouba drove his shoulder into Khaira's neck. Khaira's head whipped back after contact then hit the ice before the rest of his body.

Here's video of the incident, which may be too graphic for some.

Blackhawks defenseman Riley Stillman fought Trouba after the vicious hit, earning a trip to the penalty box along with fist bumps from his teammates.

Both teams took a knee while Khaira was motionless on the ice, and the United Center fans gave the 27-year-old a standing ovation as he exited.

The Blackhawks said Khaira suffered an upper body blow and was taken by ambulance to Northwestern Hospital for further testing. Coach Derek King later provided an update, saying: "He's up. He's talking. He's very responsive."

Khaira is playing his first season in Chicago after spending the first six seasons of his NHL career with the Edmonton Oilers. He has two goals over 17 games this season.

This is Trouba's third season in New York. The 27-year-old played his first six NHL seasons with the Winnipeg Jets.

The Blackhawks (9-13-2) and Rangers (16-4-3) are currently tied 2-2 heading into the third period.