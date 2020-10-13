A statue of the Chicago Blackhawks logo that has stood outside of the United Center for two decades has been defaced, the team confirmed to The Athletic on Monday. Photos of the vandalism were shared on Twitter by an account named "no racist mascots," and showed the statue covered in paint and graffiti. "Land Back" was one of the phrases spray painted on the statue. Due to the vandalism, the statue will have to be sent away and repaired.

The vandalism took place ahead of Indigenous Peoples Day, which was on Monday. The statue has been outside the United Center since 2000. At the time, it was unveiled to commemorate the team's 75th anniversary.

Following the decision by the Washington Football Team to get rid of their team name earlier in 2020, the Blackhawks, as well as MLB's Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves, have come under fire for keeping their team names. But in July, the Blackhawks publicly said that they aren't willing to change their team name.

"We recognize there is a fine line between respect and disrespect, and we commend other teams for their willingness to engage in that conversation," the Blackhawks said at the time. "Moving forward, we are committed to raising the bar even higher to expand awareness of Black Hawk and the important contributions of all Native American people."

The Blackhawks originally got their name from a Native American chief named Black Hawk, who was the leader of the Sauk group of Native Americans.