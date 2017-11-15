Blackhawks look for a win against red-hot Rangers

Chicago will look to put an end to the Rangers’ six-game winning streak on Wednesday night.

The Chicago Blackhawks host the New York Rangers at the United Center on Wednesday night in the first meeting between the two this season. After blowing a 4-1 lead and being handed an embarrassing 7-5 loss Sunday night against the Devils, Chicago looks to bounce back.

The Blackhawks have their work cut out for them, as the Rangers have emerged as one of the hottest teams in the league. Despite their slow start to the season, the Rangers enter Wednesday riding a six-game win streak. They now hold a 9-7-2 record, putting them in sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

After Sunday’s loss, the Blackhawks now sit with an 8-8-2 record, to put them in sixth place in the Central Division.

Corey Crawford will look to bounce back from a disastrous effort against the Devils back net against New York. The Hawks’ starter has a 7-7-0 record, 2.21 goals against average, and .932 save percentage this season. He’s currently ranked third and fourth in the league in his goals against average and save percentage, respectively.

Duncan Keith was out for practice in the morning but that was apparently just for maintenance. He’s expected to play against New York, which is good news for a team that could hardly afford his absence.

Henrik Lundqvist will get the nod for the Rangers Wednesday. In his 15 games played this season, Lundqvist has a 8-4-2 record, 2.92 goals against average, and .905 save percentage.

Projected Lineups

How to watch Blackhawks vs. Rangers

Start time: 7 p.m. CT

Location: United Center, Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: NBC Sports Live