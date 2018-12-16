Blackhawks' mascot body slams fan after being attacked at United Center

In what might be the greatest example of the current state of the Chicago Blackhawks, the team's mascot got into a legitimate fight with a fan at United Center this weekend.

Chicago police say that a fan attacked Tommy Hawk, punching the mascot in the face and trying to put the giant bird into a headlock following Chicago's overtime loss to the Jets on Friday.. According to the Chicago Sun Times, the alleged attacker was as a white man between 18 and 20, about 5-foot-5 and 160 pounds.

The man inside the Tommy Hawk costume wasn't having any of the attacker's nonsense and decided to fight back, throwing punches of his own. At one point, the mascot looked to suplex the assailant.

Luckily, this altercation was captured on video by an onlooker.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

A Blackhawks spokesperson told the Sun Times the team is aware of the incident and is currently looking into it.

Unfortunately for Blackhawks fans, this might be the most fight that the team has shown all season. They've been one of the worst teams in the NHL to this point in the season and currently sit second-to-last in the league standings. Maybe Tommy Hawk's refusal to go down without a fight is just the spark the locker room needs. The Blackhawks are back in action against the Sharks on Sunday night (7 p.m. ET, available on fuboTV).