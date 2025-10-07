The Chicago Blackhawks and two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers drop the puck on the 2025-26 NHL season when they meet on Tuesday. Florida was a fifth seed in the East last season, while Chicago finished 15th in the West. The Blackhawks (25-46-11), who placed eighth in the Central, were 10-26-5 on the road last year. The Panthers (47-31-4), who were third in the Atlantic, were 27-12-2 on their home ice. Chicago defenseman Alex Vlasic (lower body) isn't expected to play.

Opening faceoff is set for 5 p.m. ET from Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers are the -289 favorite (risk $289 to win $100) in the latest Blackhawks vs. Panthers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total goals scored is 5.5.

Blackhawks vs. Panthers money line Chicago +231, Florida -289 at DraftKings Sportsbook Blackhawks vs. Panthers over/under 5.5 goals Blackhawks vs. Panthers run line Florida -1.5 (-111)

Why the Panthers can win

Center Sam Reinhart powers the offense. In 79 games last season, he led the Panthers in scoring with 81 points on 39 goals and 42 assists. He was dominant on the power play, soring 13 power-play goals and adding 17 power-play assists. He was among Florida's shot leaders with 213 shots and an 18.3 shot percentage.

With center Aleksander Barkov (knee) out for at least seven months, center Carter Verhaeghe will look to pick up the slack on offense. In 81 games in 2024-25, he tallied 53 points on 20 goals and 33 assists. He was also a weapon on the power play, racking up five power-play goals, while adding 11 power-play assists. In last year's decisive Game 6 Stanley Cup Final win over Edmonton, he registered three assists in a 5-1 victory.

Why the Blackhawks can win

Center Connor Bedard powers Chicago as the reliable 20-year-old played in 82 games a year ago, leading the Blackhawks in scoring with 67 points, including 23 goals and 44 assists. He led Chicago's power play, scoring 11 goals and adding 18 assists. He also led the team with 195 shots.

Another threat on offense is veteran center Ryan Donato. He played in 80 games last season, registering 62 points with 31 goals and 31 assists. Among those stats were five power-play goals and nine power-play assists. He took 182 shots, second-most on the team, with a 17% shot percentage.

