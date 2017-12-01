Blackhawks place star goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve

Chicago has recalled Jean-Francois Berube from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

The Chicago Blackhawks placed starting goaltender Corey Crawford on injured reserve Friday, the team announced. In a corresponding move, Chicago recalled Jean-François Berube from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL.

The team didn’t specify what Crawford’s injury is or how long he’ll be out for. Based on the NHL’s injured reserve rule, he’ll have to sit out at least one week. He played 60 minutes, 51 seconds Thursday and made 31 saves during the Hawks’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars at United Center.

Christiano Simonetta may have found out when Crawford was injured during Thursday’s game.

There was a point in the third period where Corey Crawford was slow to get back on his skates after moving from left to right.

While the play moved down to the Stars end, Crawford leaned on his leg to get back up.

Crawford is 11-7-2 with a 2.29 goals-against average, seventh in the league. He’s tied for fourth with a .930 save percentage.

Anton Forsberg will likely start in net for the Hawks’ game Saturday in Dallas, as Chicago completes a home-and-home series against the Stars. The 25-year-old netminder is 1-2-2 with a 3.67 GAA and .904 save percentage in seven games in his first season with Chicago. Forsberg was acquired in June in the Brandon Saad-Artemi Panarin trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Three days after the trade, Forsberg signed a two-year contract with Chicago.

Berube, 26, is 6-6-0 with a 2.54 GAA, .913 save percentage and two shutouts in 12 games with the IceHogs this season. In 21 career NHL games the past two seasons with the New York Islanders, he’s 3-2-2. Berube will likely start Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Kings in Chicago.