Blackhawks reportedly to host 2019 Winter Classic vs. Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium

The Chicago Blackhawks are the San Francisco Giants of playing outdoors. Every other year, it seems, they're playing outside, and that will continue in 2019. The 2019 Winter Classic will reportedly feature the Blackhawks playing the Boston Bruins in an Original Six showdown, per @BarstoolChief. The game will take place at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

BREAKING NEWS:



The 2019 Winter Classic will be Blackhawks vs Bruins at Notre Dame Stadium. Expect a formal announcement around the ND-Navy game Nov 18th pic.twitter.com/oyBoARugwk — Chief (@BarstoolChief) November 7, 2017

The Blackhawks have played in three Winter Classics to date, the most of any team in hockey. The game, which began in 2008 in a game between the Penguins and Sabres at New Era (then Ralph Wilson) Stadium in Buffalo, has taken on a life of its own and become a celebration of the heritage of the teams involved. With this in mind, Original Six teams and franchises with richer histories tend to get favored, but recently hockey fans outside of Chicago are growing discontented with the announcement of more Blackhawks games (and the sameness of the Classic in recent seasons).

Is there a single Blackhawks fan excited about another outdoor game? Or Bruins fan? Such overkill, it's ridiculous. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) November 7, 2017

The NHL should do a Penguins/Blackhawks/Bruins/Flyers battle royal for the Winter Classic each year instead. — Anthony Travalgia (@A_Travalgia) November 7, 2017

Congratulations to the Blackhawks and Bruins on securing your 40th and 37th outdoor games, respectively. — Pat Carragher (@PatCarragher) November 7, 2017

The Bruins have played in two Winter Classics to date. They played the Flyers at Fenway Park in 2010 and the Canadiens at Gillette Stadium in 2016. The Blackhawks played the Red Wings at Wrigley Field in 2009, the Capitals at Nationals Park in 2015 and the Blues at Busch Stadium earlier this year.

As for 2017, neither the Bruins nor the Blackhawks are off to the best start. The Bruins are fifth in the Atlantic at 6-4-3, whereas the Blackhawks are sixth in the Central at 7-6-2. Obviously it's pointless to speculate on where these teams will be next season, but they're both teams that have garnered prestige both historically and recently. Although the game might make sense on paper, it also makes sense that fans of teams such as the Jets or even the Devils would be upset that their teams get overshadowed by historical powerhouses.

This season's New Year's showcase will pit the New York Rangers against the Sabres at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. It is both teams' second Winter Classic appearance.