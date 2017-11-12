Blackhawks return home to host Devils

Can Chicago make it two in a row?

We’ve been waiting for over a month now for the Hawks to find their offensive rhythm again. After a comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night, can the Chicago Blackhawks make it two in a row with a win at home against the New Jersey Devils?

Alex DeBrincat was the first star on Saturday, scoring twice and setting up Brandon Saad for the game-winner in overtime. Those two players ended long scoring droughts, but there are still several other Hawks who’ve struggled to make the scoresheet. Jonathan Toews has just one goal and two assists in his last eight games. Patrick Kane has just three assists in his last seven games and hasn’t scored since an October 24 game against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ryan Hartman has scored once in his last 10 games and has no goals in his last five. Perhaps their droughts are

The Devils got off to an incredible start, rocketing to the top of the Metropolitan Division where they remain one point ahead of the second-place Columbus Blue Jackets. Forward Taylor Hall leads the way with five goals and 12 assists, while rookie sensation Will Butcher has 13 assists from the blue line and will be the one to watch whenever New Jersey goes to the power play — eight of his assists have come with the man advantage.

November has cooled the Devils’ red-hot start, though, losing four in a row before rebounding with a 2-1 win over the Florida Panthers last night. Goaltender Cory Schneider was the star in that one, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced. With him playing last night, expect Keith Kinkaid to slide between the pipes tonight.

The projected lineups are the same for Chicago, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see coach Joel Quenneville break out his trusty Line Blender™ at some point. Let’s see if Saturday night was an aberration or the start of something new for the Blackhawks.

Projected lineups

How to watch Blackhawks vs. Devils

Start time: 6 p.m. CT

Location: United Center, Chicago

TV: NBC Sports Chicago