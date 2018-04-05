Blackhawks team president says Joel Quenneville and Stan Bowman will return next season

The Chicago Blackhawks have been one of the most successful franchises in sports over the past handful of years, but this season hasn't exactly gone the way they hoped.

The Blackhawks are set to finish in the bottom third of the league standings this year and miss the playoffs for the first time in a decade, meaning there will likely be significant changes to the team's makeup this summer. There was some speculation that the team would consider moving on from head coach Joel Quenneville and/or general manager Stan Bowman, two key orchestrators of the three Stanley Cups that Chicago has won since 2010.

However, team president John McDonough set the record straight on Thursday afternoon: Both Quenneville and Bowman are expected to return to the team next season.

"There were a lot of circumstances that happened this year that were out of our control. That's not to say that areas of our team could not have performed better. They could have," McDonough said. "And I'm not assessing blame, but I believe in both of them. I want both of them to succeed, and I think we're going to be headed in the right direction, after a lot of reflection and assessment."

There's no question that some of Bowman's recent moves haven't worked out and Quenneville hasn't gotten the most out of the current group. But luck also hasn't exactly fallen the Blackhawks' way either, as starting goaltender Corey Crawford -- a key piece of their success over the years -- has been out of the lineup since December while dealing with post-concussion symptoms.

Given the amount of success that Coach Q and Bowman have had in Chicago, it seems fair to give them a little extra leash when it comes to the team's recent struggles.

Quenneville is currently the longest-tenured coach in the NHL, having served behind the Blackhawks bench since 2008. This is his first losing season in his 21 seasons as an NHL head coach.

Their jobs are safe for now, but each of their seats are a little warmer than they've been used to in a long time.