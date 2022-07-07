The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday afternoon that they have traded forward Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for multiple draft picks, including the No. 7 overall pick in Thursday night's NHL Draft. In addition to the No. 7 overall pick, the Blackhawks will also receive the No. 39 pick in the second round and the Senators' third-round pick in the 2024 Draft.

The trade gives the Blackhawks seven selections in the first three rounds of the draft and 10 overall. Chicago has the No. 7 overall pick, three picks in the second and third rounds each, two picks in the sixth round, and one in the seventh round.

Trading DeBrincat ends his tenure in Chicago, which saw him develop into an All-Star calibre player after being taken in the second round of the 2016 NHL Draft. DeBrincat posted 307 points in 368 regular-season games with the Blackhawks, adding six points in nine postseason contests.

"We thank Alex for his tireless dedication to the Blackhawks organization over the last five seasons and wish him the best in Ottawa," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "It was an incredibly difficult decision to trade a player of Alex's caliber. We feel as if this move sets the Blackhawks up for future success by giving us additional flexibility and future talent. Securing this early of a first-round pick for tonight and an additional second-round selection tomorrow allows us to fortify our prospect base with high-end players who we expect to be a difference makers in the coming years.

Although we didn't have a first pick in the draft until today, our scouting staff has been anticipating this scenario. I have been clear in my desire to move into the first round, and we are excited to move up and make a pick this evening."

The 2022 NHL Draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday night at Bell Centre in Montreal.