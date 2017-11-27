Blackhawks vs. Ducks game thread: Part 1
Blackhawks vs. Ducks game thread: Part 1
The first period game thread for Chicago vs. Anaheim.
Now that you’ve recovered from the food coma of last weekend, it’s time to binge on some Chicago Blackhawks hockey. Five games in seven days starts tonight against the Anaheim Ducks. Come watch the game with us!
Your preview can be found right here.
It’s that season again.
Let’s go Hawks!
-
Landeskog banned 4 games for cross-check
The Avalanche captain delivered a heavy cross-check to the neck of the Flames forward
-
NHL DFS, Nov. 27: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators rise
New York surges up the ranks and Columbus joins the top five thanks to a six-game win stre...
-
Ducks apologize for nude Kesler video
Anaheim said in a statement Sunday that its Twitter post featuring Kesler 'may have been i...
-
LOOK: Rangers unveil Winter Classic unis
The Rangers go with a darker blue and old-fashioned lettering for the outdoor game
-
Black Friday deals on popular NHL gear
It's time to hook your favorite NHL fan up with some Black Friday deals