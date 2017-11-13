Blackhawks week ahead: Chicago hosts Rangers, visits Penguins

Our weekly look at the Blackhawks’ schedule.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a light week with only two games. They’ll have two days off before hosting the New York Rangers in a primetime matchup on NBC Sports Network. Chicago will then have two more days off before visiting Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Chicago’s AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, has three home games this week. The IceHogs start the week with an early morning contest against Iowa on Wednesday before a weekend back-to-back against the Griffins and Wolves on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Let's take a look at the upcoming week in Blackhawks’ hockey (all times Central):

Monday, Nov. 13 - Idle

There are only two games on the schedule, and they both feature Central Division teams on the road. Dallas heads to Carolina and Calgary hosts St. Louis.

Tuesday, Nov. 14 - Idle

Nashville hosts Washington in the NBCSN primetime matchup.

Central Division: DAL at FLA, WSH at NSH, PHI at MINN, ARI at WPG

Around the NHL: BUF at PITT, CBJ at MTL, VGK at EDM, VAN at LA

Wednesday, Nov. 15 - Rangers at Chicago, 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

After two days off, Chicago hosts the Rangers. The Hawks are coming off a wild 7-5 home loss to New Jersey, who scored five consecutive goals for the win. The Rangers are the hottest team in the league right now as they’ve won six straight. It’s the first game of the season series between the Original Six teams.

IceHogs: Iowa (Wild) at Rockford, 10:30 a.m.

Around the NHL: CGY at DET, BOS at ANA

Thursday, Nov. 16 - Idle

Central Division: DAL at TB, NSH at MINN, PHI at WPG, WSH at COL, STL at EDM

Around the NHL: NJ at TOR, CAR at NYI, ARI at MTL, PITT at OTT, VGK at VAN, BOS at LA, FLA at SJ

Friday, Nov. 17 - Idle

There are only two games on the night with the Rangers visiting Columbus and Detroit hosting Buffalo. The game in Columbus can be seen on NHL Network.

Around the NHL: NYR at CBJ, BUF at DET

Saturday, Nov. 18 - Chicago at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m. (WGN, NHL Network)

The Hawks close out the week in Pittsburgh. Chicago blitzed the Penguins 10-1 in the team’s season opener Oct. 5 when Brandon Saad scored a hat trick. They hadn't scored 10 goals in a game since a 10-1 win Oct. 12, 1988, against Winnipeg.

IceHogs: Grand Rapids (Red Wings) at Rockford, 6 p.m.

Central Division: EDM at DAL, NJ at WPG, MINN at WSH, COL at NSH, STL at VAN, BOS at SJ

Around the NHL: CGY at PHI, ARI at OTT, FLA at LA, CAR at BUF, TOR at MTL, NYI at TB

Sunday, Nov. 19 - Idle

IceHogs: Chicago (Golden Knights) at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Central Division: COL at DET

Around the NHL: NYI at CAR, OTT at NYR, LA at VGK, FLA at ANA