Blackhawks week ahead: Florida road trip

Our weekly look at the Blackhawks’ schedule.

The Chicago Blackhawks have a light week with only two games thanks in part to Thanksgiving. Chicago has a few days off before beginning its Sunshine State road trip Wednesday in Tampa Bay. The Hawks then head south to play Florida on Saturday.

Chicago’s AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, have a three-game slate this week featuring a weekend back-to-back. The IceHogs also don’t play until Wednesday, when they host Iowa. After Thanksgiving, they’re right back on the ice against Iowa again before making the drive over to Rosemont to play the Chicago Wolves on Saturday.

Let's take a look at the upcoming week in Blackhawks’ hockey (all times Central):

Monday, Nov. 20 - Idle

Central Division: WPG at NSH, NJ at MINN

Around the NHL: CBJ at BUF, ARI at TOR, CGY at WSH, ANA at SJ

Tuesday, Nov. 21 - Idle

It’s a light schedule Tuesday with only three games, highlighted by Edmonton in St. Louis on NBCSN.

Central Division: MTL at DAL

Around the NHL: VAN at PHI

Wednesday, Nov. 22 - Chicago at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. (NBCSN, NBCS-CH)

Chicago returns to action Wednesday against Tampa Bay for the first time this season. The Lightning are 5-1-1 this month, which includes a five-game win streak. Tampa Bay is coming off a 5-3 home loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday.

The game will also be Patrick Sharp’s first game in a Hawks sweater at Amalie Arena since his infamous goal in Game 5 of the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

People forget that.

IceHogs: Chicago (Golden Knights) at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Central Division: MIN at BUF, MTL at NSH, DAL at COL, WPG at LA

Around the NHL: EDM at DET, TOR at FLA, BOS at NJ, PHI at NYI, VAN at PITT, OTT at WSH, NYR at CAR, CGY at CBJ, SJ at ARI, VGK at ANA

Thursday, Nov. 23 - American Thanksgiving

No games scheduled

Friday, Nov. 24 - Idle

The NHL is back from taking the holiday off. The two nationally televised games feature Pittsburgh in Boston on NBC at noon, and Tampa Bay in Washington, D.C., at 4 p.m. on NHL Network.

IceHogs: Iowa (Wild) at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Central Division: WPG at ANA, COL at MINN, NSH at STL, CGY at DAL

Around the NHL: NYI at PHI, TB at WSH, SJ at VGK, EDM at BUF, VAN at NJ, DET at NYR, OTT at CBJ, TOR at CAR, LA at ARI

Saturday, Nov. 25 - Chicago at Florida, 6 p.m. (NBCS-CH)

It’s the Hawks’ first meeting this season against the Panthers. Chicago will look to erase the memory of the last time they played at BB&T Center — a 7-0 loss in March.

IceHogs: Rockford at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Central Division: MINN at STL, WPG at SJ, CGY at COL

Around the NHL: WSH at TOR, BUF at MTL, NYI at OTT, NJ at DET, TB at PITT, VGK at ARI, ANA at LA

Sunday, Nov. 26 - Idle

Edmonton visits Boston in a game with a 4 p.m. puck drop on NHL Network.

Central Division: NSH at CAR

Around the NHL: VAN at NYR, EDM at BOS